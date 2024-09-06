North Yorkshire Police issues warning to residents following spate of thefts from vehicles in Harrogate
Overnight between 3 and 4 September, a number of thefts from vehicles were reported in a variety of locations, including on Cheltenham Crescent, Pine Street and Lime Street.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you noticed anything suspicious between these dates, or have CCTV footage of the suspects, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.”
Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing.
These are a few simple steps from North Yorkshire Police that you can take to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe:
- Always lock it
- Close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’
- Secure your number plates with tamper-resistant screws
- Fit locking, anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels
- Secure anything that’s on the outside of your vehicle