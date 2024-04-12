North Yorkshire Police issues warning to Harrogate residents after increase in burglaries across district
The police has put out an important reminder on how to keep homes, outbuildings and vehicles safe after receiving numerous reports of incidents on Monday (April 8) including…
- Two bikes being stolen from a garage in Harrogate
- An attempt to break into a garden shed housing a motorbike in Knaresborough
- A break-in at a farm workshop in Wetherby
- Two early morning attempted break-ins at houses in Skipton
Officers are also seeing an increase in the number of 2-in-1 burglaries, where a burglar breaks into your home with the specific purpose of getting hold of your car keys to steal your car.
These are some simple ways you can help to protect your homes, outbuildings and vehicles...
- Close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes
- Double-lock any door
- Make sure that any valuables are out of sight
- Keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and hide all keys including car keys, as a thief could hook these through even a small opening
- Never leave car documents or ID in obvious places such as kitchens or hallways
- In the evening, shut the curtains and leave lights on
- If you’re out all day, then it’s advisable to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night
- Set your burglar alarm
- Make sure the side gate is locked
- If you have a garage or outbuilding, you should use it and lock your car away when not in use
You can play your part by being extra vigilant and acting as police officers eyes and ears, especially as the nights are getting lighter.
Look out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious in your area either via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
If you see a crime in action, always call 999.