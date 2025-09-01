North Yorkshire Police issues warning over dangerous parking after car blocks pedestrian crossing in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:38 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to Harrogate residents about the dangers of poor parking after finding a car last week.

PC Michelle Telford, from the Harrogate Response team, discovered a white Tesla obstructing a pedestrian crossing on Otley Road.

Most Popular

The driver provided this excuse: “I’ve parked like that so not to block the crossing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Telford disagreed that this was a suitable solution, and a Traffic Offence Report was submitted.

The police have issued a warning to residents over the dangers of poor parking after a car blocks a pedestrian crossing on Otley Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police have issued a warning to residents over the dangers of poor parking after a car blocks a pedestrian crossing on Otley Road in Harrogate

She said: “This is a timely reminder for drivers - it is an offence to park on or near the approach to a pedestrian crossing.

“This is clearly identified by the white zig-zag painted markings on all crossings and risks three penalty points on your licence and a fine.

“This area is used regularly by children and adults attending the park, tennis and squash courts in the local vicinity, along with the shops across the road and is a heavy footfall area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The protected parking on the approach to crossings provides a buffer space to make crossings safer and reduce the chances of collisions and individuals being injured or worse when crossing the road.

“Please respect these clearly marked zig-zags, otherwise you also risk getting points and a fine.

“Our officers regularly patrol these areas and will take action when required.”

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice