North Yorkshire Police issues warning over dangerous parking after car blocks pedestrian crossing in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to Harrogate residents about the dangers of poor parking after finding a car last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Michelle Telford, from the Harrogate Response team, discovered a white Tesla obstructing a pedestrian crossing on Otley Road.

The driver provided this excuse: “I’ve parked like that so not to block the crossing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Telford disagreed that this was a suitable solution, and a Traffic Offence Report was submitted.

The police have issued a warning to residents over the dangers of poor parking after a car blocks a pedestrian crossing on Otley Road in Harrogate

She said: “This is a timely reminder for drivers - it is an offence to park on or near the approach to a pedestrian crossing.

“This is clearly identified by the white zig-zag painted markings on all crossings and risks three penalty points on your licence and a fine.

“This area is used regularly by children and adults attending the park, tennis and squash courts in the local vicinity, along with the shops across the road and is a heavy footfall area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The protected parking on the approach to crossings provides a buffer space to make crossings safer and reduce the chances of collisions and individuals being injured or worse when crossing the road.

“Please respect these clearly marked zig-zags, otherwise you also risk getting points and a fine.

“Our officers regularly patrol these areas and will take action when required.”