North Yorkshire Police issues warning over dangerous parking after car blocks pedestrian crossing in Harrogate
PC Michelle Telford, from the Harrogate Response team, discovered a white Tesla obstructing a pedestrian crossing on Otley Road.
The driver provided this excuse: “I’ve parked like that so not to block the crossing.”
PC Telford disagreed that this was a suitable solution, and a Traffic Offence Report was submitted.
She said: “This is a timely reminder for drivers - it is an offence to park on or near the approach to a pedestrian crossing.
“This is clearly identified by the white zig-zag painted markings on all crossings and risks three penalty points on your licence and a fine.
“This area is used regularly by children and adults attending the park, tennis and squash courts in the local vicinity, along with the shops across the road and is a heavy footfall area.
“The protected parking on the approach to crossings provides a buffer space to make crossings safer and reduce the chances of collisions and individuals being injured or worse when crossing the road.
“Please respect these clearly marked zig-zags, otherwise you also risk getting points and a fine.
“Our officers regularly patrol these areas and will take action when required.”