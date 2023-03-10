North Yorkshire Police issues appeal for witnesses after home is burgled

North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened on Inholmes Lane in Tadcaster some time between Saturday, March 4 and Thursday, March 9.

It is believed that offender(s) entered through the rear of the property and made an untidy search.

But it is not known at this time what was stolen.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area during that time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

The public can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nicholas Woods.