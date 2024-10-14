North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents following spate of thefts from vehicles across Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents across Harrogate following an increase in thefts from vehicles.

The people involved are targeting insecure vehicles by trying door handles and if insecure, they will proceed to enter the vehicle.

If secured, they will move onto the next vehicle and this has unfortunately proved successful for whoever is involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nathan Hemingbrough, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Unfortunately during the months of September and October, we have seen a rise in thefts from motor vehicles within Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

The police have issued a warning to residents across the Harrogate district following an increase in thefts from vehiclesThe police have issued a warning to residents across the Harrogate district following an increase in thefts from vehicles
The police have issued a warning to residents across the Harrogate district following an increase in thefts from vehicles

“Police are doing everything we can to identify and deal with the people involved but can I please advise everyone to ensure that their vehicles are locked and secure, especially at night.”

If you have any information or CCTV footage of any suspicious people in the area, you should get in touch with the police.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and report any issues you think might be related.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice