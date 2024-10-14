North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents following spate of thefts from vehicles across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents across Harrogate following an increase in thefts from vehicles.

The people involved are targeting insecure vehicles by trying door handles and if insecure, they will proceed to enter the vehicle.

If secured, they will move onto the next vehicle and this has unfortunately proved successful for whoever is involved.

Nathan Hemingbrough, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Unfortunately during the months of September and October, we have seen a rise in thefts from motor vehicles within Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

“Police are doing everything we can to identify and deal with the people involved but can I please advise everyone to ensure that their vehicles are locked and secure, especially at night.”

If you have any information or CCTV footage of any suspicious people in the area, you should get in touch with the police.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and report any issues you think might be related.