North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents following increase in burglaries and thefts across Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents across the Harrogate district following an increase in burglaries and thefts.

Residents across the district are being urged to remain vigilant following a recent rise in residential burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in the area.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed an increase in such incidents and are encouraging the public to take extra precautions.

Officers are advising homeowners to ensure all doors are locked and windows are securely closed, even when at home.

In response, police have increased patrols in affected neighbourhoods and are actively working to identify those responsible.

If you see anything suspicious, you should report it immediately by calling 999 in an emergency or 101 for non-emergencies.