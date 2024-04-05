North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents following increase in 2-in-1 burglaries across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 2-in-1 burglary is where a burglar breaks into your home with the specific purpose of getting hold of your car keys to steal your car.

Twenty-four of these crimes have been reported to North Yorkshire Police since the beginning of March, with six suspects arrested.

The incidents have primarily taken place in the south of Selby, the rural outskirts of York, the south of Harrogate and Craven areas.

To date, officers have recovered nine of the vehicles and the Neighbourhood, Response and CID teams are continuing to investigate to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully, burglaries of this nature are relatively uncommon in our county but there are things you can do to stop your home from being targeted.

“The more difficult you make it for a burglar, the less likely they are to bother.”

These are some ways you can protect both your car and home from being targeted in a 2-in-1 burglary…

- Consider installing CCTV to cover your property and put up a sign to declare that you have CCTV for your neighbours and potential intruders to see

- Fit outside security lighting to the front and back of your home and install a visible intruder alarm

- Use your garage – if you have a garage or outbuilding, you should use it and lock your car away when it is not in use

- If you don’t have a garage, consider fitting sturdy and lockable gates or a security post to your driveway

- Fit a high-quality alarm, immobiliser or tracking device to your car if finances allow and make sure you know how to operate it or alternatively, a cheaper tracking device such as an Apple AirTag can be hidden somewhere in your car and can prove just as useful

- Consider using a device such as a visible steering or wheel lock

- Always lock your car and make sure doors, windows, the boot, and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle

- Always make sure the windows and doors to your house are locked

- If you own more than one vehicle, park the lesser valued vehicle behind the more expensive one on the driveway, making it more difficult to remove

- Don’t leave your car keys on view or placed near windows, doors or cat-flaps where thieves can see them

- If you have a wireless key, ensure you keep it in a radio frequency deterrent box

You can play your part by being extra vigilant and acting as police officers eyes and ears, especially as the nights are getting lighter.

Look out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious in your area either via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.