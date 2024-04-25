North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after suspicious man seen looking in homes on Harrogate street
The incident happened on St Leonard’s Road when a suspicious man was reportedly walking up and down driveways and looking around the front of properties.
The same man was reportedly seen doing similar back in November and December.
The male is described as being short, middle eastern, with a Leeds accent, with dark, black hair, slightly balding, in his late 20’s, wearing a cream Ralph Lauren bomber jacket and black trousers with black shoes.
If you have any information, including any CCTV footage capturing the incident, then you should get in touch with the police.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240064301 when providing any details regarding the incident.