North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after suspicious man seen looking in homes on Harrogate street

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after a suspicious man was seen looking at properties on a street in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:26 BST
The incident happened on St Leonard’s Road when a suspicious man was reportedly walking up and down driveways and looking around the front of properties.

The same man was reportedly seen doing similar back in November and December.

The male is described as being short, middle eastern, with a Leeds accent, with dark, black hair, slightly balding, in his late 20’s, wearing a cream Ralph Lauren bomber jacket and black trousers with black shoes.

A suspicious man has been seen walking down driveways and looking in homes on St Leonard's Road in Harrogate

If you have any information, including any CCTV footage capturing the incident, then you should get in touch with the police.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240064301 when providing any details regarding the incident.