North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of two people trying car door handles in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:19 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after reports of two people trying car door handles on a street in Harrogate.

At approximately 2.19am on Monday, November 4, two suspects were captured on CCTV trying car door handles at an address on Woodlands Drive.

If you have CCTV footage capturing the incident or any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should get in touch.

You should contact PC 1603 Swift at the York Initial Enquiry Team by calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240201507 when providing any details regarding the incident.

