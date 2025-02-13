North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of people trying door handles in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after people were spotted trying door handles on two streets in Ripon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 11.10pm on Tuesday (February 11), people were reported trying car door and property door handles on Crescent Lodge and Christian Terrace.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please ensure all property doors are secure and that vehicles are locked or in a secure garage.

"If you suspect any suspicious activity in relation to your property or vehicle, please report it to North Yorkshire Police immediately.”

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.