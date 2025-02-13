North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of people trying door handles in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after people were spotted trying door handles on two streets in Ripon.
At around 11.10pm on Tuesday (February 11), people were reported trying car door and property door handles on Crescent Lodge and Christian Terrace.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please ensure all property doors are secure and that vehicles are locked or in a secure garage.
"If you suspect any suspicious activity in relation to your property or vehicle, please report it to North Yorkshire Police immediately.”
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.