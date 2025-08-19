North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of people trying door handles in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after people were spotted trying door handles in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened overnight on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August when two males were spotted trying car and house door handles in Boroughbridge and Aldborough.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any footage of these two in the early hours of the morning, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250153853 when providing any details regarding the incident.