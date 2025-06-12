North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of people trying car door handles in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after people were spotted trying door handles on a street in Harrogate.
Officers have received a report that unknown people were spotted trying car door handles in the St George’s area.
One of the vehicles tried was unlocked but fortunately nothing was taken.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please ensure that your vehicle is locked when unattended and ensure that anything that is valuable is out of sight.”
If you spot anything suspicious in the area, you should report it to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.