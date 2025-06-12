North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of people trying car door handles in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after people were spotted trying door handles on a street in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have received a report that unknown people were spotted trying car door handles in the St George’s area.

One of the vehicles tried was unlocked but fortunately nothing was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please ensure that your vehicle is locked when unattended and ensure that anything that is valuable is out of sight.”

If you spot anything suspicious in the area, you should report it to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.