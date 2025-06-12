North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of people trying car door handles in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after people were spotted trying door handles on a street in Harrogate.

Officers have received a report that unknown people were spotted trying car door handles in the St George’s area.

One of the vehicles tried was unlocked but fortunately nothing was taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please ensure that your vehicle is locked when unattended and ensure that anything that is valuable is out of sight.”

If you spot anything suspicious in the area, you should report it to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice