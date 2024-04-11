North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after reports of men trying door handles on Harrogate street
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after reports of two men trying door handles in Harrogate in the early hours of the morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At approximately 3.40am on Monday (April 8), the police received reports of two men trying door handles on Hazel Avenue, off Kingsley Drive, in Harrogate.
If you have CCTV footage or any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.