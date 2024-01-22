North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after number of cars damaged overnight in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after they have seen in increase in criminal damage caused to vehicles in Ripon.
The police have found that a number of vehicles have had their vehicles damaged, including their wing mirrors smashed and paintwork scratched.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Incidents have been clustered around Bishopton Place, and are happening overnight, but the suspects may move to other areas of the city.
“We are investigating the incidents and are urging anyone who has seen anything suspicious, or has CCTV or video doorbell footage that may be relevant, to get in touch via 101.”