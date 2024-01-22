North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after number of cars damaged overnight in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents after they have seen in increase in criminal damage caused to vehicles in Ripon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police have found that a number of vehicles have had their vehicles damaged, including their wing mirrors smashed and paintwork scratched.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Incidents have been clustered around Bishopton Place, and are happening overnight, but the suspects may move to other areas of the city.