Police have seen an increase in the number of thefts of unattended vehicles recently - particularly in the Harrogate area.

They are therefore asking residents to do their bit to protect their vehicles as safe as possible and have issued the following advice:

- Always lock it - even when you're only going to be away for a moment

Police have issued a warning to Harrogate residents following a spate of vehicle thefts in the town

- Close your windows to prevent 'fishing' for items

- Remove electrical items and leave no clues

- Take registration and insurance documents with you - don't leave them in the vehicle

- Secure anything that's on the outside of your vehicle – roof-racks and boxes can be stolen so make sure that they're locked and don't leave anything in them

Work vans are often targeted for the tools stored inside and police are urging residents not to leave tools in unattended vehicles.

If you do have to, police are asking people to consider investing in a lockable cabinet and to make sure that everything is security marked and photographed.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Where you park your vehicle is also really important.

"Overnight, leave it somewhere well-lit and busy, and choose secure car parks.