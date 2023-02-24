News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North Yorkshire Police issue warning to Harrogate residents following spate of vehicle thefts in the town

North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to be alert and protect their cars and vans from thieves following a spate of incidents in the town.

By Lucy Chappell
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:12pm

Police have seen an increase in the number of thefts of unattended vehicles recently - particularly in the Harrogate area.

They are therefore asking residents to do their bit to protect their vehicles as safe as possible and have issued the following advice:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Always lock it - even when you're only going to be away for a moment

Police have issued a warning to Harrogate residents following a spate of vehicle thefts in the town
Most Popular

- Close your windows to prevent 'fishing' for items

- Remove electrical items and leave no clues

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Take registration and insurance documents with you - don't leave them in the vehicle

- Secure anything that's on the outside of your vehicle – roof-racks and boxes can be stolen so make sure that they're locked and don't leave anything in them

Work vans are often targeted for the tools stored inside and police are urging residents not to leave tools in unattended vehicles.

If you do have to, police are asking people to consider investing in a lockable cabinet and to make sure that everything is security marked and photographed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Where you park your vehicle is also really important.

"Overnight, leave it somewhere well-lit and busy, and choose secure car parks.

“None of this is complicated – in fact, while you remember, why not pop outside and double check your vehicle now?”