North Yorkshire Police issue warning to Harrogate residents after fraudulent devices found on cash machines

Last week, three cash machines in Northallerton were found to have had fraudulent devices placed on them.

The devices collected withdrawn money, making it look like the machine was not working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also painted and designed to look like cash dispenser slots, making them hard to identify as fraudulent.

Police have issued a warning to Harrogate residents after fraudulent devices were found on some cash machines

North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to remain vigilant when using cash machines, and to report any suspicious activity or similar incidents.