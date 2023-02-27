News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue warning to Harrogate residents after fraudulent devices found on cash machines

North Yorkshire Police are warning members of the public about fraudulent devices which are being found attached to cash machines.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Last week, three cash machines in Northallerton were found to have had fraudulent devices placed on them.

The devices collected withdrawn money, making it look like the machine was not working.

They were also painted and designed to look like cash dispenser slots, making them hard to identify as fraudulent.

North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to remain vigilant when using cash machines, and to report any suspicious activity or similar incidents.

