North Yorkshire Police issue warning to Harrogate district residents after elderly woman targeted by fraudsters

The elderly woman had already handed over a sum of money to the fraudster after being told the cash was counterfeit and the ‘courier’ was due to be re-attending her address to collect a large sum of money which they had told her they would take for ‘safe-keeping’.

This was a classic incident of courier fraud in which the victim had been contacted by a man claiming to be from the police.

He said that there were some issues with her bank card being used fraudulently and that he was investigating counterfeit cards and cash.

Police have issued a warning to Harrogate district residents after an elderly woman was targeted by fraudsters

She was asked to attend the bank and withdraw a large sum of money in cash and the scammer said that someone would attend her address to collect the money for safe-keeping.

Following this, the victim was contacted again by the fraudster and asked to withdraw more money which they would come and collect.

Unfortunately for the fraudster, the police were waiting for them and they were promptly detained on arrival.

An 18 year-old man from Scunthorpe was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and has since been released on police bail.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please remember that the police or your bank will never contact you and ask you to move or withdraw money.