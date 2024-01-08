North Yorkshire Police issue warning over ‘pushy and threatening’ door-to-door cold callers across Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents across the Harrogate district after a number of cold calling incidents in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are aware of individuals and groups who have been targeting elderly residents by offering unsolicited garden maintenance work.

Unsolicited calling, or cold calling, is when people are approached by someone offering a service despite not requesting it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cold callers who go door-to-door can be pushy and threatening.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents across Harrogate after a number of cold calling incidents

They may charge inflated prices or pretend to find more and more jobs that need doing on a property.

While cold calling itself is not an offence, North Yorkshire Police frequently investigates frauds, thefts and burglaries that have happened as a result of doorstep calls.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re aware of Harrogate households in different areas of the town being approached for landscaping and gardening work and we’re working proactively to address this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of this work, we want residents to be aware of the risks and to know what to do if someone turns up at their door offering services like gardening work, building maintenance or selling goods.

“We’d advise people to be wary - legitimate gardening and maintenance businesses usually work through recommendations and don’t need to knock on doors to get business.

“Always give yourself plenty of time to make decisions about who you employ and ask friends, family and neighbours for recommendations.

“And don’t feel bad about saying ‘no’.

"Normal businesses understand that people want to shop around and won’t try to pressure you into a decision on the spot.

“If they do, that’s a massive red flag."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If someone has cold called at your house and is pushy or threatening, you should report it immediately by calling 101 – officers can and do attend streets based on such calls.

If anyone who cold calls tries to enter your home without your permission or refuses to leave your property, you should call 999.