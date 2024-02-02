North Yorkshire Police issue warning following spate of shop burglaries in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been several commercial burglaries in the area where cash has been taken from within.

Officers are advising business owners to remove all cash from commercial premises and where possible to keep internal doors locked.

If you know who may be committing these burglaries or have any information which you think may assist the police with their investigation, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.