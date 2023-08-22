News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue warning as residents in Ripon fall victim to builders offering ‘shoddy’ work

North Yorkshire Police has warned residents in Ripon to be aware of builders turning up on their doorstep offering ‘shoddy’ work.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:30 BST

Police and trading standards have recently received a number of reports from residents regarding builders who have turned up at their homes and offering to carry out work.

The work on guttering, chimneys and roofs has been found to be sub standard and shoddy, but has also been charged at a premium rate.

In a post on the North Yorkshire Community Messaging website, Alison Swan of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Please be cautious about employing unknown tradesmen who go door-to-door.

"Try to look for someone by word of mouth who comes by recommendation as work carried out by non professional people often ends up having to be redone, increasing the coast greatly.”