North Yorkshire Police issue warning as residents in Ripon fall victim to builders offering ‘shoddy’ work

Police and trading standards have recently received a number of reports from residents regarding builders who have turned up at their homes and offering to carry out work.

The work on guttering, chimneys and roofs has been found to be sub standard and shoddy, but has also been charged at a premium rate.

In a post on the North Yorkshire Community Messaging website, Alison Swan of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Please be cautious about employing unknown tradesmen who go door-to-door.