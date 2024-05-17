North Yorkshire Police issue warning after increase in motorbike thefts across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to motorbike owners across the Harrogate district after a rise in thefts recently.

The police have seen an increase in the number of motorbike thefts across the Harrogate area and have issued some useful tips to help make it more difficult to steal and less attractive to thieves.

Lock - Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

The police has issued a warning to motorbike owners across the Harrogate district after a rise in thefts recently

Steering Lock - Always use the steering lock and remove the ignition keys, even if you are close by or away for a few minutes.

It only takes a few seconds for a thief so don’t make it easy for them, but never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike.

Chain Locks - Always use a chain lock through the back wheel as the front wheel can be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By securing your bike, with the lock taut, to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture it will prevent thieves from cutting the lock with an angle grinder.

If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

Covers - Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models, so using a cover will make your bike less attractive as well making it more time-consuming to steal.

Alarm - Consider a professionally fitted Thatcham-rated 1 or 2 alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors to help protect and trace your vehicle.

This could also reduce your insurance premiums too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property Marking - Mark as much of your bike as possible to make it more difficult for criminals to sell parts on.

It also helps police to identify parts and return recovered stolen bikes.

Storage – When at home the best place to keep your motorcycle, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed.

Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.

Motorcycle lockers are also available to store your bike at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security – Garage and shed alarms, low level dusk to dawn lighting and fitting a ground anchor will also enhance security.

Parking - If you don’t have a shed or a garage then park in the safest place you can – such as a well-lit overlooked area near to your home.