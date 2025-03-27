North Yorkshire Police issue warning after children caught climbing on roofs in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Mar 2025, 09:22 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to parents after children were spotted climbing on the roofs of properties in Tadcaster.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 24, officers responded to a report of children on the roof of a property on Kirkgate.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Aside from the obvious dangers of their behaviour, the children also pose a risk of damaging other people’s property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With that said, I would encourage parents to speak with their children to educate them around the dangers of this kind of behaviour and I would also encourage residents to report any incidents of this kind to us."

If the incident is taking place, you should call 999.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice