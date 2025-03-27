North Yorkshire Police issue warning after children caught climbing on roofs in Harrogate district
On the afternoon of Monday, March 24, officers responded to a report of children on the roof of a property on Kirkgate.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Aside from the obvious dangers of their behaviour, the children also pose a risk of damaging other people’s property.
“With that said, I would encourage parents to speak with their children to educate them around the dangers of this kind of behaviour and I would also encourage residents to report any incidents of this kind to us."
If the incident is taking place, you should call 999.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.