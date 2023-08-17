North Yorkshire police issue urgent warning as Knaresborough residents fall victim to new phone scam

North Yorkshire Police have received at least three reports over the past two days of a person calling older people in the Knaresborough area.

They are claiming that they are a police officer, asking about a fictitious person in custody and asking the resident if they are at home and when they will be out or returning home.

This is a scam, and police are urging residents to put the phone down, do not engage in conversation with the caller, and do not give out any personal information to them.

North Yorkshire police has issued an urgent warning after residents in Knaresborough fall victim to a new phone scam

If you are concerned that you may have been contacted by the scammer, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to their Force Control Room.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Although we have not received any reports of anyone physically calling at a property, please do be vigilant when it comes to any unexpected callers at your door.

"If you don’t know who it is, don’t answer the door, and keep your doors locked, even when you are at home.

“If you're unsure about whether the person you're dealing with is a genuine police officer – stop – and call us on 101 to check their identity.

"We recommend you wait at least five minutes or call on a different phone to ensure the scammer is not still on the line.”