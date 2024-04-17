North Yorkshire Police issue urgent warning as Harrogate district residents fall victim to new telephone scam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the past two days, officers have received four reports from people who have received fake calls from someone claiming to represent the emergency services and asking them to attend their local police station.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be the police, it can be hard to say no and refuse their requests.

But criminals take advantage of this, by impersonating police officers, and exploiting people's trust.

The police are urging residents across North Yorkshire to put the phone down on a recent telephone scam

If you're unsure about whether the person you're dealing with is a genuine police officer – STOP - and call North Yorkshire Police on 101 to check their identity.

Officers recommend that you wait at least five minutes or call on a different phone to ensure the scammer is not still on the line.