North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to help track-down wanted Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for sightings and information about a wanted Harrogate man.
It is believed that Darren Atkinson, aged 37, is evading arrest in connection with a serious assault on a woman.
He has been wanted since January 31 and extensive enquires are ongoing to bring him into custody for questioning.
Atkinson is thought to still be in the Harrogate area, although checks are continuing to be made with other police forces including British Transport Police in case he is travelling by train or bus.
If you know where he is or you have seen a man matching Atkinson’s photograph, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police without delay.
For immediate sightings, call 999 for an emergency response or if you have any useful information to help the wanted person appeal, call 101, select option one and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230017168 when providing information.