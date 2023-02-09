North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to help track-down wanted Harrogate man

It is believed that Darren Atkinson, aged 37, is evading arrest in connection with a serious assault on a woman.

He has been wanted since January 31 and extensive enquires are ongoing to bring him into custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkinson is thought to still be in the Harrogate area, although checks are continuing to be made with other police forces including British Transport Police in case he is travelling by train or bus.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to help track-down Darren Atkinson from Harrogate

If you know where he is or you have seen a man matching Atkinson’s photograph, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police without delay.

For immediate sightings, call 999 for an emergency response or if you have any useful information to help the wanted person appeal, call 101, select option one and speak to the Force Control Room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.