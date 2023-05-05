North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 56-year-old woman from Harrogate

Felicia was last seen in the Lancaster Park Road area of Harrogate yesterday (4 May) between 1.30pm and 2pm.

At this time, she was wearing a dark grey furry cardigan, a cream or pink shirt, black trousers and black shoes while carrying a blue Aldi bag and a Boots bag.

It is possible that she may have removed her shoes.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find missing 56-year-old Felicia from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and are urging people to get in touch if you have seen her.

Felicia also has links to Leeds and may have travelled to this area and North Yorkshire Police are liaising with colleagues at West Yorkshire Police in the search to find her.

