North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 40-year-old man who could be in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help find a 40-year-old man who has gone missing and could be in the Harrogate area.

Dean, 40, was last seen near Belle Vue shops in Middlesbrough at around 11:45am on Thursday, December 7.

It is believed he could be in North Yorkshire, specifically the Harrogate or York area.

Dean is described as a white male, of muscular build, 6ft tall, with brown hair and a tattoo of a lion on his right shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a black woollen jumper with a zip at the front, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Dean or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.