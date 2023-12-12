North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 40-year-old man who could be in Harrogate
Dean, 40, was last seen near Belle Vue shops in Middlesbrough at around 11:45am on Thursday, December 7.
It is believed he could be in North Yorkshire, specifically the Harrogate or York area.
Dean is described as a white male, of muscular build, 6ft tall, with brown hair and a tattoo of a lion on his right shoulder.
He was last seen wearing a black woollen jumper with a zip at the front, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and grey trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Dean or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
You should quote the Cleveland Police incident number 240488 when providing any information.