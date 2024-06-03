North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to find a teenage boy who has gone missing from Ripon.

Leland, 15, was last seen in the Masham area and he may have travelled out of the area on foot, by public transport or by asking for a lift.

He is described as white, 5ft 8inch tall, and of slim build.

If you see Leland, or know where he is, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 - or 999 with an immediate sighting.