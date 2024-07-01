North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy who could be in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 14-year-old boy who could be in Harrogate.

Brandon, 14, was last seen at 1pm on Saturday (June 29) and has not returned home.

He may be in the Harrogate or Boroughbridge area.

He was wearing an orange Nike T-shirt, grey zip-up top, silver/grey Gym King coat, black Under Armour joggers and blue Nike trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are searching for Brandon, aged 14, who has gone missing and could be in Harrogate

If you see Brandon, or know where he is, you should call North Yorkshire Police straight away.

You can call 101 to pass information on, or dial 999 with an immediate sighting.