North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy who could be in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 14-year-old boy who could be in Harrogate.
Brandon, 14, was last seen at 1pm on Saturday (June 29) and has not returned home.
He may be in the Harrogate or Boroughbridge area.
He was wearing an orange Nike T-shirt, grey zip-up top, silver/grey Gym King coat, black Under Armour joggers and blue Nike trainers.
If you see Brandon, or know where he is, you should call North Yorkshire Police straight away.
You can call 101 to pass information on, or dial 999 with an immediate sighting.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240115482. when providing details regarding the incident.