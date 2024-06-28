North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Ripon city centre
Brandon, 14, was reported missing on Wednesday (June 26) and has not returned home.
He was last seen in Ripon city centre, near the mini-market and was wearing a neon-blue top, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
Officers are investigating a potential sighting in Harrogate on Thursday (June 27) when he was seen with two older men.
If you see Brandon, or know where he is, you should call North Yorkshire Police straight away.
You can call 101 to pass information, or dial 999 with an immediate sighting.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240113513 when providing details regarding the incident.