North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal after video circulates online of serious collision in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police is urging people not to share videos that are circulating online of a collision where a 17-year-old was killed last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
The police has stated that they are aware of numerous video clips that are circulating which show footage from the collision on Brimham Rocks Road on Tuesday evening.

Alfie Lovett, 17, who was from York, was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 which left the road and collided with a wall.

He was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Alfie Lovett, 17, from York, tragically died after the car he was in crashed into a wall on Brimham Rocks Road
Alfie Lovett, 17, from York, tragically died after the car he was in crashed into a wall on Brimham Rocks Road
Officers are urgently asking anyone who is in possession of any of this video footage to save it and immediately make contact with the police as it could be critical to their investigation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “To preserve the integrity of the investigation and out of respect to Alfie’s family, officers are also asking that anyone who has any of the footage refrains from sharing it with anyone else other than the police.”

Anyone with any video footage should contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230173187 when passing on any information.