North Yorkshire Police issue fresh appeal to locate wanted man with links to Knaresborough

Despite extensive police enquiries, Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, still remains wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

He has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Thomas Graham Fallon is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111,