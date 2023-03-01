News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue fresh appeal to locate wanted man with links to Knaresborough

Police have issued a fresh appeal to find a man who is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.

By Lucy Chappell
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:38pm

Despite extensive police enquiries, Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, still remains wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

He has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Thomas Graham Fallon is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111,

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220099530 when providing any information.