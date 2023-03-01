North Yorkshire Police issue fresh appeal to locate wanted man with links to Knaresborough
Police have issued a fresh appeal to find a man who is wanted in connection with several offences in relation to a serious assault.
Despite extensive police enquiries, Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, still remains wanted by North Yorkshire Police.
He has links to Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.
Anyone who has seen Mr Fallon or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111,
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220099530 when providing any information.