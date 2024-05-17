North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of man after e-bike stolen during shed burglary in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man following a burglary at a property in Harrogate earlier this month.

It is believed the man entered the garden of a property on Coppice Rise on Saturday, May 4 but he left empty handed.

He then returned on Tuesday, May 7 where he entered the garden shed and took an e-bike.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of man after an e-bike was stolen during a burglary in Harrogate

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.