North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of man after e-bike stolen during shed burglary in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th May 2024, 13:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man following a burglary at a property in Harrogate earlier this month.

It is believed the man entered the garden of a property on Coppice Rise on Saturday, May 4 but he left empty handed.

He then returned on Tuesday, May 7 where he entered the garden shed and took an e-bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of man after an e-bike was stolen during a burglary in HarrogateThe police have released a CCTV image of man after an e-bike was stolen during a burglary in Harrogate
The police have released a CCTV image of man after an e-bike was stolen during a burglary in Harrogate

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240081160 when providing any details regarding the incident.