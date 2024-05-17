North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of man after e-bike stolen during shed burglary in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is believed the man entered the garden of a property on Coppice Rise on Saturday, May 4 but he left empty handed.
He then returned on Tuesday, May 7 where he entered the garden shed and took an e-bike.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240081160 when providing any details regarding the incident.