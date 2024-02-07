North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find two missing teenagers from Harrogate with links to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leah, 14, and Courtney, 16, were last seen last night (February 6) and are believed to be together.

Leah is described as white, with blonde hair and around 5ft 2inch tall.

She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey jumper with ‘PLT’ in white, a sand-coloured coat with a fur hood, black Nike trainers and a black handbag.

Courtney is described as white, with blonde hair and around 5ft 3inch tall.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

The girls may have travelled to Leeds and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen them to get in touch.

If you have seen them or know where they are now, you are urged to call 999.