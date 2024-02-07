News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Breaking

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find two missing teenagers from Harrogate with links to Leeds

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information to help find two teenage girls who have gone missing from Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leah, 14, and Courtney, 16, were last seen last night (February 6) and are believed to be together.

Leah is described as white, with blonde hair and around 5ft 2inch tall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey jumper with ‘PLT’ in white, a sand-coloured coat with a fur hood, black Nike trainers and a black handbag.

Leah, 14, and Courtney, 16, from Harrogate, were last seen on Tuesday evening and are believed to be togetherLeah, 14, and Courtney, 16, from Harrogate, were last seen on Tuesday evening and are believed to be together
Leah, 14, and Courtney, 16, from Harrogate, were last seen on Tuesday evening and are believed to be together

Courtney is described as white, with blonde hair and around 5ft 3inch tall.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

The girls may have travelled to Leeds and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen them to get in touch.

If you have seen them or know where they are now, you are urged to call 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 475 when providing any information.