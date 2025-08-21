North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find next of kin following death of Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a man from Harrogate following his death.
Maurice Kirkbright, 71, who is believed to have been born in Leeds, sadly passed away in Harrogate on Monday, August 18.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to any family members and anyone who can help locate his next of kin to get in touch.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]