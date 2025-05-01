North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find next of kin following death of Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man following his death.
Andrew Pilling, 61, from Harrogate, has sadly died and police are asking for help to find his family.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]