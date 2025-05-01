North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find next of kin following death of Harrogate man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man following his death.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Pilling, 61, from Harrogate, has sadly died and police are asking for help to find his family.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]