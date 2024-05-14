North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find wanted man after woman assaulted in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information to help locate a wanted man after a woman was assaulted in Harrogate.

Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage.

The assault and criminal damage happened in Harrogate.

He has links with a number of areas in West Yorkshire too, including Ilkley, Bradford and Otley, where he is wanted in connection with a burglary.

He has been recalled to prison and a warrant has been issued for his immediate arrest.

If you have any information about his current location, you are urged to get in contact with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Michael, call 999.