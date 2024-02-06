North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find Tadcaster man wanted in connection with domestic abuse offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradley Hunter, 30, from Tadcaster, is wanted in relation to domestic abuse offences.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate him and officers asking anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward with information.

Hunter is described as white, around 5ft 5inch tall, of proportionate build, with mousey coloured hair and brown eyes.

He has links to the Tadcaster, Church Fenton and the Sherburn in Elmet areas.

If you see him, or have any information, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12240009175.