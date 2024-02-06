News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find Tadcaster man wanted in connection with domestic abuse offences

North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man from Tadcaster they are searching for who is wanted in connection with domestic abuse offences.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Bradley Hunter, 30, from Tadcaster, is wanted in relation to domestic abuse offences.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate him and officers asking anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward with information.

Hunter is described as white, around 5ft 5inch tall, of proportionate build, with mousey coloured hair and brown eyes.

Bradley Hunter, 30, from Tadcaster, is wanted by police in relation to domestic abuse offences

He has links to the Tadcaster, Church Fenton and the Sherburn in Elmet areas.

If you see him, or have any information, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12240009175.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.