North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find Ripon man wanted in connection with serious assault
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and possible sightings of a man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Police are appealing for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Dwaine Layton who is believed to be in the Harrogate area.
If you have any information which could help to locate him, then you are urged to call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.
If you have an immediate sighting of Layton, then you should dial 999.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230099771 when providing any information.