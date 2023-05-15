North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find owners of jewellery found and handed in across Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to find the owners of a number of pieces of jewellery that have been found and handed in.
The following items have all been found and handed in to North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate.
If any of the items could be yours, you are urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the relevant reference number, or call in at the station.
Ref 122201933422 - Found in Knaresborough – Pandora bracelet – photo doesn't show all the charms so you will need to describe those not visible.
Ref 12230044761 - Found in Harrogate – Pandora bracelet – photo doesn't show all the charms so you will need to describe those not visible.
Ref 12230079599 - Found in Ripon – silver bangle – there is an inscription on the inside which you will need to give details of to claim.
