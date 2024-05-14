North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find owner of dog after person bitten in Knaresborough
On Tuesday, April 30, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, a member of the public was bit by a dog which is described as a Rottweiler.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or for the owner of the dog to make contact so that the incident can be discussed.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jessica Jordan.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240075720 when passing on any information regarding the incident.