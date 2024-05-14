North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find owner of dog after person bitten in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the owner of a dog to come forward following an incident in Knaresborough.

On Tuesday, April 30, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, a member of the public was bit by a dog which is described as a Rottweiler.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or for the owner of the dog to make contact so that the incident can be discussed.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jessica Jordan.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.