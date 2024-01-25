North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of man from Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl Greenwood, aged 67, from Harrogate, died earlier this month and police officers are keen to find his next of kin.

The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.

The Coroner is trying to find family members, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are.

If you have any information, you should email [email protected]