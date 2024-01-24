North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of man at his home in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help locate the next of kin of an 68-year-old man from Harrogate who was found dead at his home.
George Lumby, aged 68, of Norwich Drive in Harrogate, was found deceased at his home address on Saturday.
The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.
The Coroner is trying to find family members, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are.
The police believe he may have a sister who lives in America.
If you have any information, you should email Michelle Newton at [email protected]