North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man following his death earlier this week.
Stuart Meldram, aged 73-year-old, died at his home address in Harrogate on Wednesday (February 14) and police are asking for help to find his family.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
The Coroner is trying to find family members, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are.
If you have any information, you should email Sandra Prince at [email protected]