News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of Harrogate man

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man following his death earlier this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stuart Meldram, aged 73-year-old, died at his home address in Harrogate on Wednesday (February 14) and police are asking for help to find his family.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Coroner is trying to find family members, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are.

If you have any information, you should email Sandra Prince at [email protected]