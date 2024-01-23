News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of Harrogate man

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help locate the next of kin of an 86-year-old man from Harrogate who sadly died last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT
William Tunstall, aged 86, from Harrogate, died last week and police officers are keen to find his next of kin.

The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.

The Coroner is trying to find family members, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are.

If you have any information, you should email [email protected]

You can also call Su Gregson on 01609 643168.