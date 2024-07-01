North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of 70-year-old Harrogate man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a man following his death last month.

Godfrey Marimirof, aged 70-years-old, died on Thursday, June 20 and police are asking for help to find his relatives.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.