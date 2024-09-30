North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of 54-year-old Harrogate man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a man following his death last week.
David Cundall, aged 54, sadly passed away on Thursday, September 26 and police are asking for help to find his family members.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]