North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Kettering who could be in Harrogate

Northamptonshire Police has issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing and could have travelled to Harrogate.

Masoumeh, from Kettering, was last seen at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Masoumeh, who also has links to North Yorkshire, was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, grey tracksuit, beige crop top and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Masoumeh, or anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to get in contact.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Masoumeh if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay.

"You are not in trouble – we just want to make sure you are safe.”

If you can help, you should call 101, quoting the reference number MPK1/4253/24.