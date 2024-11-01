North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Kettering who could be in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:47 BST
Northamptonshire Police has issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing and could have travelled to Harrogate.

Masoumeh, from Kettering, was last seen at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Most Popular

Masoumeh, who also has links to North Yorkshire, was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, grey tracksuit, beige crop top and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Masoumeh, or anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to get in contact.

Masoumeh, aged 15, from Kettering, was last seen at about 8.30pm on Wednesday (October 30) and could have travelled to Harrogateplaceholder image
Masoumeh, aged 15, from Kettering, was last seen at about 8.30pm on Wednesday (October 30) and could have travelled to Harrogate

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Masoumeh if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay.

"You are not in trouble – we just want to make sure you are safe.”

If you can help, you should call 101, quoting the reference number MPK1/4253/24.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice