North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find Harrogate man wanted in relation to harassment offence

Darren Atkinson, 37, is wanted by police in relation to a harassment offence and officers believe he may in the Harrogate area.

Despite several enquiries, North Yorkshire Police have not yet been able to located him.

Anyone who has any information about Atkinson is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also pass any information you may have anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.