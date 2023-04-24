News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find Harrogate man wanted in relation to harassment offence

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help and information to find a man from Harrogate wanted in relation to a harassment offence.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read

Darren Atkinson, 37, is wanted by police in relation to a harassment offence and officers believe he may in the Harrogate area.

Despite several enquiries, North Yorkshire Police have not yet been able to located him.

Anyone who has any information about Atkinson is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and speak to the Force Control Room.

Darren Atkinson, 37, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in relation to a harassment offence
You can also pass any information you may have anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057307 when providing any details.