North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses and information after motorcycle stolen and damaged in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witness and information about the theft and damage to a motorcycle in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

The classic black Honda motorcycle was taken from a property on King Edward’s Drive overnight between Sunday 2 and Monday 3 July.

The owner located it the following day at the rear of Cecil Street in Harrogate due to the thieves being unable to start the bike.

However, the bike sustained damage that, due to its age and rarity, will be costly to repair.

Police are appealing for witness and information about the theft and damage to a motorcycle in HarrogatePolice are appealing for witness and information about the theft and damage to a motorcycle in Harrogate
Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230123114 when providing any details.